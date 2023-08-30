Back-to-school isn’t just a big thing for kids – it’s also for pets!
Celebrity dog trainer and former host of Animal Planet’s “Good Dog U”, Joel Silverman stopped by GDC virtually to talk about the best tips and tricks for training your pup.
by: Chris Tomer
Posted:
Updated:
by: Chris Tomer
Posted:
Updated:
Back-to-school isn’t just a big thing for kids – it’s also for pets!
Celebrity dog trainer and former host of Animal Planet’s “Good Dog U”, Joel Silverman stopped by GDC virtually to talk about the best tips and tricks for training your pup.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now