National Aviation day is this Saturday, and to celebrate, aviation-themed brewpub ‘Flyteco Tower‘ is hosting a huge blow out, and they’ll also be celebrating their first anniversary of opening in the old Stapleton Airport!

That’s not all, ‘Flyteco Tower’ is all about creating a better, more equitable aviation industry, including giving out scholarships!

GDC spoke with Eric Serani, Co-founder of Flyteco Tower and Kristin Brooks, the senior manager of pilot hiring at frontier airlines and ‘I Hart Flying’ scholarship recipient, to learn all about what the event has in store.

Celebrate Flyteco Tower’s’ first anniversary this weekend! All the fun kicks off with a party this Saturday, which is national aviation day, and benefits ‘I Hart Flying Foundation’.

Tickets are $100.00, and include dinner, drink tickets, door prizes, and access to on-site games.

the event is family-friendly with youth tickets starting at 20-dollars.

