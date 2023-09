Atomic Cowboy features the Denver Biscuit Company and Fat Sully’s New York style pizza under one roof! They’re unveiling a tailgate kit just in time for Monday Night Football.

They offer Double Smashburgers, 26-inch hand tossed pizza and wings, fries, salad and more!

Heidi Haggard from Atomic Cowboy stopped by GDC and talked with Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer.