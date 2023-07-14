There’s a Lavender Haze creeping into the Mile High City. Iconic popstar Taylor Swift has arrived in Denver as part of her Era’s tour. She is performing two sold-out shows at Empower Field at Mile High on Friday, July 14th and Saturday, July 15th.

If you’re wondering why GDC Host Chris Tomer was wearing this outfit on-air today, it’s because he didn’t want any Bad Blood with his producers. Whoops, Look What We Made Him Do. Lucky for Tomer he was able to Shake it Off.

GDC’s Chris Tomer and reporter Angelica Lombardi wore a recreated look from Taylor’s iconic music video ’22’ and while resale tickets to her show might cost a ton, these outfits are just under $40 from Walmart. It’s perfect last minute outfit to wear to the shows this weekend. Bonus – Taylor actually wears this look during the Red Era of her concert this tour.

Empower Field at Mile High holds 76,125 fans. As of Friday morning, the lowest priced ticket is going for $765 dollars while the most expensive is $6,440. Taylor’s production crew arrived in Denver Wednesday to prepare setup. Miss Americana performs for 3 hours straight at each show! Doors open at 4:30 pm today but fans started lining up as early a Thursday morning just to get their hands on some merchandise.

Taylor’s visit also has a huge impact on our local economy! Both shows are estimated to bring in $140 million to colorado’s gross domestic product, according to a new report from the Common Sense Institute. Denver will generate an estimated $38 million just in ticket sales – that’s equal to 63% of Red Rock’s total ticket sales from last year.

If you are going to the show tonight, Plan ahead and take RTD, they are offering FREE rides to the concert. You can plan your free ride here.

If you’re wanting to celebrate with a drink or bite to eat, several local bars and restaurants are hosting specials. At Three Saints Revival, you can sip on their Lavender Haze gin cocktail or Bad Blood Bargarita, both only available tonight and tomorrow. After the show, forget your Champagne Problems with flutes of prosecco or a round of ice shots in honor of Miss Americana over at Federales. Barcelona Wine Bar is staying open late for post-show snacks. For more of a souvenir, grab Denver Beer Co’s special release of their Anti-beero Strawberry Basil Hard Lemonade (taylor’s version).

Swifties, have fun and be safe tonight. It’s been a long time coming!