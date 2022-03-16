Denver is home to so many talented artists but sometimes it can be challenging to find that opportunity to create, especially for those with disabilities. March is National Disability Awareness month and we want to highlight one local non-profit who is making a difference in our community. GDC’s Angelica Lombardi went to Access Gallery, a local non-profit that provides opportunities for young artists living with disabilities.

To learn more about Access Gallery, visit www.accessgallery.org.

