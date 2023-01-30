If your looking to become a pet parent or you’re a pet parent that is ready to add to furry clan, ‘A Friend of Jack Rescue,’ is hosting an event ahead of Valentines Day where you can accomplish exactly that! The ‘Fur-Ever Love’ event will have fun activities such as photo-taking with your pets, the opportunity to meet other pet-parents, and the best part, all proceeds will go to benefit ‘A Friend of Jack Rescue,’ a non-profit rescue dedicated to finding loving and lasting homes for unwanted dogs and puppies.

GDC caught up with Bailey Rowan from ‘A Friend of Jack Rescue,’ to learn more about the rescue, its mission, and the upcoming event.

