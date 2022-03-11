The 60th Annual Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade Presented by Bellco begins at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, March 12.

The parade begins at the corner of 19th and Wynkoop, turns left on 17th Street to Blake St. then marches east on Blake, and ends at 27th and Blake at the Coors Field parking lot. Rain or Shine!

Fox31 is a proud sponsor of the parade where there will bemore than 118 parade entries in the lineup who will be led by our 2022 Grand Marshal, Dr. David "Doc" Powell. Doc has served on our 100% volunteer parade committee since 1998.

Vote for your favorite parade entries! Go to Denverparade.com on Parade day to cast your votes. You can vote on parade day by scanning a QR code on the parade route on banners and stickers or go to our website at denverparade.com!

