5280 Magazine is celebrating 30 years with their ‘Top of the Town‘ issue and event! They found the best of the best in the Mile High City. The issue features a curated list of 37 editors’ choices and 79 readers’ choice winners.

You can treat yourself to an unforgettable Summer evening filled with delicious food, live entertainment, and more. The event takes place on July 20th from 6-9pm at Cherry Creek North Fillmore Plaza.

Ethan Pan, Assistant Food Editor for 5280 Magazine, joined GDC LIVE with a couple standout food dishes featured in the ‘Top of the Town’ issue.