Most people don’t think of Colorado as a sailing destination, but there are so many places to launch and learn across the state! If this is something you’ve been thinking about trying, our friends over at ‘5280 Magazine’ have you covered.

Their August edition features a must-have beginner’s guide to cruising Colorado’s picturesque lakes and reservoirs.

GDC chatted with magazine contributor Jay Bouchard in studio today to tell us more about his start in sailing and how you can get yours!

To learn more, click here.