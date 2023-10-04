It’s October which means it’s time to showcase the latest 5280 magazine issue! They’re featuring their annual list of the 25 best restaurants in and around Denver! To celebrate, they’re also hosting their annual 5280 dines event October 15th. Their assistant food editor Ethan Pan joined us in-studio to reveal the list and preview their event!

5280 Dines is happening Sunday, October 15th from 6-9 pm at Stockyards Event Center. This all-inclusive event will feature 36+ menu items from the best restaurants in and around Denver along with cocktails, colorado-made wine, giveaways, a lively dj set, and more. Tickets are $80 and you can get yours online at 5280.com.