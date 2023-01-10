Living in Colorado, we all know there’s no shortage of beer or breweries.

In fact, Colorado ranks as the third largest producer of craft beer in the country!

Think about how many cans end up in the recycle…a lot!

A local man is turning that trash into treasure.

He takes recycled craft beer cans and turns them into art.

It all started as a fun idea and has since turned into a full blown business called ‘5280 Beer Can Art.’

GDC’s Angelica Lombardi caught up with the owner to learn more about his story….check it out.

