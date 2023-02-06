The big game is this weekend and no matter which team you’re rooting for, there’s one thing we can all agree on, good food! You’ve likely seen their products at local grocery stores, they’re known for their southwestern green-chile based sauces and salsas. ‘505 Southwestern’ was in studio this morning showing us how to best prep for snacking while watching the game!

GDC caught up with Austin Holland to learn more about their pre-made options and more!

To learn more about 505 Southwestern, click here,

