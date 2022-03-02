Keir Lipp is one continent away from breaking a world record for being the youngest person to ski all seven continents and she is only in the 4th grade. She came onto Great Day Colorado with her dad Jordan Lipp who taught her to ski and who also came up with the idea to break the record. She will going to Chile this summer to ski her last continent and reach her goal. Thanks for coming on Joana’s Fitness Fix.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction