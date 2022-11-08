The 45th annual ‘Denver Film Festival’ is well underway, featuring many spectacular films that’ll be making their screening debut soon. One film in particular is focusing on the history of Denver’s Chinatown, its called “Reclaiming Denver’s Chinatown” from the “I Am Denver Project,” it was selected as one of the 200 film screenings at the festival and we are learning all about ahead of showtime. GDC’s Chery Hwang, got the chance to catch up with one of the descendants of the families that lived in Denver’s Chinatown 100 years ago, who is sharing her family story through this film.

