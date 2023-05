The 32nd Annual Colorado Governor’s Art Show is June 6-11, 2023 at the Loveland Museum. It’s one of the largest fine art shows to exclusively feature Colorado artists, including 62 of Colorado’s top fine artists!

The Governor’s Art Show is presented by the Loveland and Thompson Valley

Ruth Scott is the Show Director, and Jen Starling is Best in Show Award Winner. Both women stopped by GDC and chatted with Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer.