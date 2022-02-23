24 Hour Fitness will cater to the fitness night owls by going 24/7 at select locations across Colorado. Gym officials are aware of people and their mental health. They are also aware of stress levels due to the pandemic so they are adding more self care options like Whole Body Cryotherapy, Infrared Saunas, Zerobody Dry Float beds and Vitamin Shots to name a few. For more information on all these additions go to 24HourFitness.com

