I’m sure all of us get mail every day that has our personal information on it; names, addresses, sometimes even banking and credit card information and you definitely do not want that information to get into the wrong hands!

That’s why Channel 2 and FOX31 are teaming up with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers to offer a free shredding event!

Shred-A-Thon is happening this Saturday, October 8th from 8am to 12pm at three locations, the Arapahoe and Jefferson County Sheriff’s offices, and the Westminster Police Department. Each car will be limited to three garbage bags or paper boxes. Please only bring paper, no magazines, binders, trash, batteries or cell phones. Shredding is free, but donations to crime stoppers are encouraged.

To learn more or donate, click here.



