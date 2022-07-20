If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, we have just the event for you filled with culture and fun! The Colorado Dragon Boat Festival is returning for the summer of 2022, bringing a vibrant experience to all on Sloan’s Lake. Not only will the park be packed with Dragon Boat races, but there’s plenty of great food and entertainment too. GDC’s Cheryl Hwang got a chance to catch up with organizers and get an inside look ahead of all the fun this upcoming weekend!

