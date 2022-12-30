Meet DJ sensation, 11-year-old Kai White. He DJ’d the 2022 Denver Fashion Week’s kid’s fashion show and is on his way to take over the DJing world.

The young local DJ credits his parents who are also professional DJ’s! Jenny and Walt White who go by ‘DJ Jadore’ (@jadoreurlife) and ‘DJ Walt’ (@djwalkwhite) who are well known DJ’s in Denver and across the nation.

Their family hopes to spread their love of spinning records and has a program called ‘School of Beats’ that teaches kids 10 to 18 years old the secrets of the art that is DJing.

GDC’s Cheryl Hwang got to sit down with them to talk all about it and even got a chance to drop a beat with them.