This morning, our community is coming together to help make a difference and fight hunger.

For ten years, Paddington Station Preschool has put on their annual wagon train, where families bring in non-perishable food items to help stock the food bank at Aurora Interfaith.

GDC’s Cheryl Hwang was live at the event all morning as preschool classes took turns loading up their wagons!

