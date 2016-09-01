Great Day Colorado: Download Video

Follow these directions to download segments from Great Day Colorado, as well as clips that aired on Colorado’s Best.

1) Find the clip you need on the download list below.

Need to search? Press Control-F (on a PC) or Command-F (on a Mac) on your keyboard to search the page.

2) Click the clip title. The video will open in a new tab.

3) Once the video starts playing, right-click on the video and select Save video as…

You can rename the file and choose where it is saved on your computer.

If you have questions, feel free to email us.

Download List

Important Update on Clip Downloads



Any segments which aired before Sept. 8, 2021 are no longer be available to download.