Food banks in Colorado: Get assistance or help out for Hunger Action Month

DENVER (KDVR) — September is Hunger Action Month, and FOX31 and Channel 2 are raising awareness for Feeding America’s network of food banks across Colorado.
It’s all part of a nationwide effort by the television stations of Nexstar Media Group, our parent company. Feeding America is the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization.
If you’re in need of food assistance or would like to contribute and volunteer, find one of Feeding America’s food banks in Colorado on the list below.
Feeding America food banks in Colorado
Care and Share Food Bank
2605 Preamble Point
Colorado Springs, CO 80915
719.528.1247
Food Bank of the Rockies
10700 E. 45th Ave
Denver, CO 80239
303.371.9250
Weld Food Bank
1108 H Street
Greeley, CO 80631
970.356.2199
Community Food Share
650 S. Taylor Ave.
Louisville, CO 80027
303.652.3663
Food Bank for Larimer County
5706 Wright Drive
Loveland, CO 80538
970.493.4477