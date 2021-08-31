Food banks in Colorado: Get assistance or help out for Hunger Action Month

Volunteers in Denver sort donated food and move boxes at the Food Bank of the Rockies in this 2003 photo. (Photo: Kevin Moloney/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — September is Hunger Action Month, and FOX31 and Channel 2 are raising awareness for Feeding America’s network of food banks across Colorado.

It’s all part of a nationwide effort by the television stations of Nexstar Media Group, our parent company. Feeding America is the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization.

If you’re in need of food assistance or would like to contribute and volunteer, find one of Feeding America’s food banks in Colorado on the list below.

Feeding America food banks in Colorado

Care and Share Food Bank

2605 Preamble Point

Colorado Springs, CO 80915

719.528.1247

www.careandshare.org

Food Bank of the Rockies

10700 E. 45th Ave

Denver, CO 80239

303.371.9250

www.foodbankrockies.org

Weld Food Bank

1108 H Street

Greeley, CO 80631

970.356.2199

www.weldfoodbank.org

Community Food Share

650 S. Taylor Ave.

Louisville, CO 80027

303.652.3663

communityfoodshare.org

Food Bank for Larimer County

5706 Wright Drive

Loveland, CO 80538

970.493.4477

www.foodbanklarimer.org