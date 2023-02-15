This story is no longer being updated. Visit the Pinpoint Weather page for the latest weather information.

DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as snow returns.

Snow began to fall across the state late Tuesday night and it will continue through Wednesday before coming to an end at around 6 p.m.

According to the Pinpoint Weather team, the heaviest snow will impact the morning commute so be prepared as you head out for the workday.

Along with the snow, frigid temperatures will also impact your day. The Pinpoint Weather team forecast temperatures to only hit the teens with wind gusts in the 30 mph range.

FOX31 has crews all over the state and will be tracking the storm until it comes to an end Wednesday afternoon.

Live updates:

11:30 a.m. According to the National Airspace System, DIA will remain on a ground delay through 9 p.m. Wednesday night causing numerous delays and cancellations.

11:20 a.m. Ken Clark is down on I-25 where many cars are speeding down the road, but conditions are still icy and slick. Take things slow and give space to the cars around you.

10:43 a.m. Delayed flights are increasing out at DIA with 324 flights delayed and 140 canceled.

9:41 a.m. FlightAware has shown that DIA flights have fluctuated throughout the morning, but as of 9 a.m., 282 flights are delayed and 98 are canceled.

8:39 a.m. The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed the following roads due to adverse weather conditions:

U.S. 85 at Weld County 44 north of Gilcrest due to a crash

U.S. 40 Dinosaur to Maybell

CO 318 Maybell to Utah State Line

8:00 a.m. The City of Thornton is now on accident alert.

7:32 a.m. Preliminary snow totals are coming in, and downtown Denver has reported 1.8 inches while Lakewood has seen 4 inches so far. See how much snow you got.

7:21 a.m. Ken Pratt at Hwy 119 is closed at 3rd Avenue in Longmont due to a crash. The crash is just west of UC Health Longs Peak Hospital. According to Longmont Police, this will be an extended closure through rush hour.

Longmont is now on accident alert. For detours, visit the traffic map.

7:08 a.m. The town of Windsor is on accident alert. They ask that if you are involved in a minor accident file a report online.

6:46 a.m. DIA is on a ground delay according to FlightAware. Departures are delayed an average of 83 minutes due to snow or ice with 371 total flights delayed. FlightAware also reported 75 flights were canceled.

5:37 a.m. Denver is also on crash alert Wednesday. Denver police is reminding drivers that if there is ice or snow, take it slow.

5:30 a.m. The NWS said an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow is expected to fall across the metro through Monday and even more will fall to the east.

4:50 a.m. According to FlightAware, Denver International Airport is already experiencing 40 delays and 71 cancellations as of 4 a.m.

4:45 a.m. The National Weather Service has placed most of the state under a winter storm warning, and the Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers that many areas of I-70 west of Denver to Georgetown and counties south of I-70 to the Eastern Plains will experience high winds, snow and closures.

4:30 a.m. Multiple cities and counties across the state are under an accident alert. This means that if you are involved in a crash do not report it to police unless it involves drugs, alcohol, or injuries:

City of Boulder

City and County of Broomfield

Town of Castle Rock

Douglas County

