DENVER (KDVR) — April is starting off with a roller coaster forecast, from highs near 70 on Monday to highs in the 30s on Tuesday.

The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday.

The forecast will bring a variety of weather to our state this week, including warm spring days and even snow chances.

How much snow will fall in Denver Tuesday?

The Pinpoint Weather team said light snow showers will arrive in the Denver metro area on Tuesday.

The first flakes in the Denver metro area look to arrive around 8 a.m. and last through noon, with a half-inch falling. A second round arrives in the early evening with a few more tenths of an inch in the metro.

There may be some slick spots as the morning commute comes to an end, and again during the evening commute.

Snow forecast update at 10 a.m. on April 3, 2023

Meteorologist Travis Michels said the snow will end by about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

How much snow has Denver seen so far this year?

So far this season, Denver has recorded 46.7 inches of snowfall. Last year, Denver received a total of 49.4 inches the entire season.

On average, Denver sees 8.8 inches of snowfall in April making it the second snowiest month of the year.

How much snow does Denver see each month?

Here’s a look at the average snowfall for each month in Denver, according to the NWS.

January: 6.5 inches

6.5 inches February: 7.7 inches

7.7 inches March : 11.3 inches

: 11.3 inches April: 8.8 inches

8.8 inches May: 1.7 inches

1.7 inches June: Trace

Trace July: 0 inches

0 inches August: 0 inches

0 inches September: 1 inch

1 inch October: 4.1 inches

4.1 inches November: 7.4 inches

7.4 inches December: 8 inches

Last April, Denver only received a trace of snowfall.