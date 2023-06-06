Runoff Election: June 2023

Get complete Denver runoff election results for the city’s June 6, 2023 municipal election for mayor and city council seats.

Previous Results – April 2023 – Denver Election

Get complete Denver election results for the city’s April 4, 2023 municipal election, including mayor, ballot questions, and city council seats.

Get the latest results and alerts on breaking news with the FOX31 & Channel 2 App for iOS and Android. For complete coverage of Colorado politics every week, watch Colorado Point of View on Channel 2 KWGN.

For complete coverage of Denver’s 2023 election on TV, watch FOX31 and Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2.