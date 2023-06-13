Denver Nuggets parade 2023

Denver Nuggets 2023 Championship Parade and Rally

Thursday, June 15: Events & Coverage Start at 9 a.m.

Celebrate the Denver Nuggets winning the 2023 NBA championship with the parade through the city, followed by a rally, on Thursday, June 15. Get all the details on the route, times, and how to watch live, from FOX31 and Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2.

How to Watch Live

Schedule & Parade Route

9 a.m. Pre-Rally at Civic Center Park 10 a.m. Parade from Union Station to Civic Center Park Around Noon Rally at Civic Center Park The rally will begin following the parade and may start later than scheduled. The rally is expected to last around one hour.

Going In Person

Downtown Denver will be busy Thursday. There will be road closures and disruptions to RTD bus and rail service. Details on where to go, what you can and can’t bring, and safety tips are available on the official parade website.

Nuggets News