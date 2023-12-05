DENVER (KDVR) — Winter is here. While curling up at home with a warm cup of hot cocoa is nice, sometimes you just want to get out and enjoy the outdoors, even when temperatures are below freezing.

Colorado is known for its gorgeous scenery and outdoor activities, which can be enjoyed safely in any season. However, there are some things you should know to stay safe while taking in the beautiful snowy trails.

Get to know your trail

Before heading to a trail, it’s important to know where you’re going. The National Park Service suggests carrying a map — and knowing how to read it — along with a compass or GPS device.

You should also know your route ahead of time, because snow-covered trails look different than they do in summer.

Tell someone your plans

The National Park Service also suggests that you discuss your plans with family, friends and park staff to make sure everyone knows where you’re going and when to expect your return. This can help rescue efforts if you get lost.

Check weather conditions

It is also important to know the weather, trail and avalanche conditions for the area you’re planning to hike.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center provides a detailed map with the avalanche danger scale in the state’s various regions, as well as the specific conditions below, near and above the treeline in those regions.

Wear the proper clothes

What you wear is one of the most important factors. Colorado Parks and Wildlife suggests layering so you can adjust your warmth and insulation levels as needed, depending on the conditions.

Your outer layer should also be waterproof, so moisture does not seep into your clothing and potentially cause hypothermia or frostbite. The National Park Service also suggests bringing an extra set of dry clothing in case your first set gets wet.

Pack these essential items

There are other essentials to wear or bring:

Snowshoes and traction devices

Hiking poles

Sunscreen and goggles/sunglasses to prevent sunburns and sun blindness

Plenty of food and snacks, preferably with an extra day’s supply just in case

Water, both with and without electrolytes

Map and GPS

Matches or a lighter

Flashlight with extra batteries

First aid kit

Now it’s time to hit the trail.

Stay aware!

Once you’re on the trail, it is important to stay aware of what’s going on around you.

You should always be willing to turn around at a moment’s notice, according to the National Park Service.

Weather and trail conditions can change at any time. It’s important to have route-finding skills, because some trails are not marked or maintained in winter.

It’s also important to be aware of any wildlife in the area and stay a safe distance from any animals you see.