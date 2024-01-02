DENVER (KDVR) — Ice skating is a fun and popular winter activity, and you might think that the frozen pond or lake in the park near your house would be a perfect place to skate around.

However, if that park is located in Denver, you might want to think twice. This is because ice skating or walking on many frozen lakes and ponds in Denver is against the law.

Specifically, the activity isn’t allowed in any frozen lake or pond in Denver city parks, parkways and mountain parks unless they’re specifically designated for it.

That doesn’t mean that there are no places to go ice skating in Denver. There are a few places that feature the activity in the metro area.

In the city specifically, there is the Downtown Denver Rink in Skyline Park, which features free admission and will stay open until Feb. 11.

Safety on frozen ponds

Ice skating and walking on frozen ponds or lakes may not be explicitly banned in other municipalities, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t risk.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, many state parks have lakes where people can ice skate at their own risk when conditions allow. This includes Cherry Creek State Park in the metro area.

People can use CPW’s park finder tool to find state parks that allow ice skating.

Still, there are a few things to note.

It is important to check how thick the ice is before going out to walk or skate on it. If the ice is less than 2 inches thick, people need to stay off as it is potentially very dangerous.

Four or more inches of good ice is safe for someone to walk or skate on, according to CPW.

Looks can be deceiving, so knowing how to check the conditions and thickness with tools is also important, according to CPW.