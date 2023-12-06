DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is known for its natural beauty and bountiful winter activities.

And while skiing and snowboarding tend to pull a lot of the focus, there’s no reason you can’t enjoy the snow-capped scenery from the warmth of your car.

While many of the best-known scenic byways and mountain passes are closed for the winter, many remain open year-round.

Scenic byways

Colorado has 26 scenic and historic byways, and many of them remain open during the winter unless there’s an anticipated or recent snowstorm.

Here are some of the scenic byways that remain open:

Peak to Peak

Lariat Loop

Flat Tops Trail

Frontier Pathways

Gold Belt Tour

Others remain open as well.

Mountain passes

Because these roads can often become dangerous in winter, due to harsh weather conditions, some mountain passes and other roads are closed during the winter.

A few are explicitly closed for the winter season, including Independence Pass, Cottonwood Pass and Kebler Pass. Trail Ridge Road and Mount Blue Sky Highway are also closed for the season, along with Boreas Pass in Summit County.

However, some mountain passes do remain open, pending active, anticipated or recent weather:

Loveland Pass

Kenosha Pass

Rabbit Ears Pass

Vail Pass

Others are open, weather permitting. You can check with the Colorado Department of Transportation tool COtrip to see if the road you want to go on is open or not.

Know before you go

Road conditions can change at any time, especially in the winter. It is important to check road conditions before heading out and know what the weather is going to be like.

You should also make sure you have an up-to-date emergency kit in your car, just in case you get stuck.

If the weather conditions get particularly bad in an area, the Colorado Department of Transportation could close roads or put temporary tire traction or tire chain requirements in place until conditions get better.

You could face hefty fines if you ignore these closures or restrictions and drive on the roads anyway.