DENVER (KDVR) — With plenty of snow blanketing Colorado this weekend, now might be a good time to break out your sleds and tubes or find a piece of cardboard and bring it to the nearest hill to go sledding.

If you are willing to bear the severely cold temperatures, that is.

Snow fell throughout this weekend and the FOX31 Pinpoint Weather team is expecting up to 6 inches of snow to accumulate in Denver by Monday night.

Viewers let FOX31 in on their favorite spots to go tubing and sledding in the Denver metro area. Here are some areas they suggested.

Others:

Bundle up and stay safe

Pinpoint Weather Alerts Days have been issued for Monday and Tuesday. Expect temperatures in the single digits with wind chills feeling even lower over the next few days.

However, the weather should be warming up by the end of this week, making for the perfect sledding conditions.

Denver, Colorado weather resources

Stay prepared for storms and forecast changes and other important weather information:

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.