DENVER (KDVR) — While 2024 started with relatively seasonal temperatures, cold weather is headed for Denver, according to the Pinpoint Weather team.

January is a cold month — the second coldest on average behind December — so most Denverites likely expect the cold. But just how cold can you expect temperatures to get?

How cold does Denver usually get?

According to the National Weather Service, the typical high temperature in January is between 44 and 45 degrees. This is essentially what you can expect when temperatures are “seasonal.”

As for low temps, the average is just below 19 degrees.

If you combine the two, you get an average temperature of 31.7 degrees, according to the NWS.

However, that’s just the average. Occasionally, temperatures can be much higher or lower.

For example, the lowest temperature ever recorded in Denver was in January at 29 degrees below zero on Jan. 9, 1875 — 149 years ago.

At that temperature, just staying outside for 30 minutes can cause frostbite.

On the opposite side, the highest temperature recorded in January was 76 degrees on Jan. 27, 1888.

If 2024 is anything like 2023, it will be cold. The first month of last year ended with a record-tying negative 10-degree low temperature on Jan. 30.