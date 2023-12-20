DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re a fan of winter, you’re probably a fan of Colorado.
Winter starts Dec. 21 and lasts until March 19, 2024, which means there are plenty of chances to attend a winter-themed event in the state this season.
From an ice sculpture championship in Breckenridge to the difficult-to-explain Frozen Dead Guy Days in Estes Park, there is an event for just about everyone.
- Ice Castles – Dec. 19- in Cripple Creek
- The frozen spectacle opened a few weeks early for the first time since the 2019-20 winter season.
- Wintersköl – Jan. 11-14, 2024 in Aspen
- Aspen’s annual “toast to winter” will feature several events to enjoy, from a craft beer festival to fireworks on Aspen Mountain.
- Ouray Ice Festival – Jan. 18-21, 2024 in Ouray
- The festival is described as a “gathering to celebrate the sport of ice climbing.” It features things like climbing clinics during the day and presentations and movies from championship climbers at night.
- International Snow Sculpture Championships – Jan. 22-31, 2024 in Breckenridge
- Teams of artists compete to create works of art out of 25-ton blocks of snow using only hand tools. Carving happens from Jan. 22-26, and the finished products are displayed in an outdoor gallery from Jan. 26-31.
- X-Games – Jan. 26-28, 2023 in Aspen
- Winter sports competition for skiing and snowboarding featuring 16 total disciplines.
- Snowdown – Jan. 26 – Feb. 4, 2024 in Durango
- Long-running event with the theme of “Peace, Love and Snowdown” for 2024.
- Winter Brew Fest – Jan. 27, 2024 in Denver
- Festival featuring beer tastings and musical entertainment held at Mile High Station in Denver.
- Steamboat Winter Carnival – Feb. 7-11, 2024 in Steamboat Springs
- This event is a celebration of Steamboat Springs’ western heritage and tradition of winter sports.
- Sweetheart Festival – February 2024 in Loveland
- The city describes the festival as “an extension of Loveland’s 77+ year history in the nation’s Sweetheart City.”
- Cripple Creek Ice Festival – Feb. 17-25, 2024 in Cripple Creek
- Among other things, the festival will feature head-to-head carving challenges.
- Silverton Skijoring – Feb. 17-18, 2024 in Silverton
- A skijoring competition where entrants vie for the fastest time in skis while being pulled by horses.
- Arvada Winterfest – Feb. 24, 2024 in Arvada
- Free, outdoor celebration in McIlvoy Park in Olde Town Arvada, held since 2018.
- Ski Joring and Crystal Carnival – March 1-3, 2024 in Leadville
- The event features skijoring behind horses, nordic skiing and other activities.
- Frozen Dead Guy Days – March 15, 2024 in Estes Park
- This will be the second year the uniquely Colorado event has been held in Estes Park, having previously been held in Nederland.
Towns across Colorado hold events like this all year round.