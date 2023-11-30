DENVER (KDVR) — There are plenty of light displays around Denver to check out, but this location was named one of the best in America.

This display is located in the heart of Denver and it’s covered head-to-toe in Christmas lights. Picture trees dazzled in color, light tunnels and winter displays, all lit up at night.

U.S. News & World Report named Denver Botanic Gardens’ Blossom of Lights as one of the 25 best Christmas light displays and tours of 2023.

Here’s the full list of locations, in no particular order:

Gardens Aglow at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens: Boothbay, Maine

Dyker Heights light displays: Brooklyn, New York

ZooLights at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo: Washington, D.C.

Koziar’s Christmas Village: Bernville, Pennsylvania

Garden of Lights at Brookside Gardens: Wheaton, Maryland

Fantasy in Lights at Callaway Resort & Gardens: Pine Mountain, Georgia

Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights: Various cities in Louisiana

Nights of a Thousand Candles at Brookgreen Gardens: Murrells Inlet, South Carolina

Nights of Lights: St. Augustine, Florida

Magic Christmas in Lights at Bellingrath Gardens and Home: Theodore, Alabama

Garden Lights, Holiday Nights at Atlanta Botanical Garden: Atlanta, Georgia

Pigeon Forge Winterfest: Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Christmas Town USA: McAdenville, North Carolina

Austin Trail of Lights: Austin, Texas

River of Lights at ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden: Albuquerque, New Mexico

World of Illumination at Tempe Diablo Stadium: Tempe, Arizona

Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum: Lisle, Illinois

An Old Time Christmas at Silver Dollar City: Branson, Missouri

Blossoms of Light and Trail of Lights at Denver Botanic Gardens: Denver, Colorado

Zoo Lights at Oregon Zoo: Portland, Oregon

Enchanted Forest of Light at Descanso Gardens: Flintridge, California

Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Las Vegas, Nevada

Winter Garden aGlow at Idaho Botanical Garden: Boise, Idaho

Village of Lights: Christmastown: Leavenworth, Washington

Denver Botanic Gardens continues the three-decade-long tradition of covering the entire garden in Christmas lights this year.

The Botanic Gardens’ Blossom of Lights is open now until Jan. 7, 2024.

Tickets are $25 for non-member adults and can be bought online.

Tickets sell out quickly. See the display while you still can.