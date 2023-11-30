DENVER (KDVR) — There are plenty of light displays around Denver to check out, but this location was named one of the best in America.
This display is located in the heart of Denver and it’s covered head-to-toe in Christmas lights. Picture trees dazzled in color, light tunnels and winter displays, all lit up at night.
U.S. News & World Report named Denver Botanic Gardens’ Blossom of Lights as one of the 25 best Christmas light displays and tours of 2023.
Here’s the full list of locations, in no particular order:
- Gardens Aglow at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens: Boothbay, Maine
- Dyker Heights light displays: Brooklyn, New York
- ZooLights at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo: Washington, D.C.
- Koziar’s Christmas Village: Bernville, Pennsylvania
- Garden of Lights at Brookside Gardens: Wheaton, Maryland
- Fantasy in Lights at Callaway Resort & Gardens: Pine Mountain, Georgia
- Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights: Various cities in Louisiana
- Nights of a Thousand Candles at Brookgreen Gardens: Murrells Inlet, South Carolina
- Nights of Lights: St. Augustine, Florida
- Magic Christmas in Lights at Bellingrath Gardens and Home: Theodore, Alabama
- Garden Lights, Holiday Nights at Atlanta Botanical Garden: Atlanta, Georgia
- Pigeon Forge Winterfest: Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
- Christmas Town USA: McAdenville, North Carolina
- Austin Trail of Lights: Austin, Texas
- River of Lights at ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden: Albuquerque, New Mexico
- World of Illumination at Tempe Diablo Stadium: Tempe, Arizona
- Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum: Lisle, Illinois
- An Old Time Christmas at Silver Dollar City: Branson, Missouri
- Blossoms of Light and Trail of Lights at Denver Botanic Gardens: Denver, Colorado
- Zoo Lights at Oregon Zoo: Portland, Oregon
- Enchanted Forest of Light at Descanso Gardens: Flintridge, California
- Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Winter Garden aGlow at Idaho Botanical Garden: Boise, Idaho
- Village of Lights: Christmastown: Leavenworth, Washington
Denver Botanic Gardens continues the three-decade-long tradition of covering the entire garden in Christmas lights this year.
The Botanic Gardens’ Blossom of Lights is open now until Jan. 7, 2024.
Tickets are $25 for non-member adults and can be bought online.
Tickets sell out quickly. See the display while you still can.