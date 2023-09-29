DENVER (KDVR) — The wait is over. It’s time to set up cobwebs and skeletons, fill your bowls with candy, and celebrate this October season.
This year there are pop-up bars, haunted houses and all things Halloween. Here are some events near Denver that will put you in the spooky spirit.
Spooky bars
- Shriekeasy at 13th Floor (Sept. 29-Nov. 5)
- Spirits Bar (Oct. 1-31)
- The Burton Bar (Oct. 4-31)
- The Haunted Mansion
- Slashers
- Adrift
- Honor Farm
Haunted houses
- The Frightmare Compound (Sept. 15-Nov. 4)
- 13th Floor Haunted House Denver (Sept. 29-Nov. 5)
- The Ritual Haunted House (Sept. 29-Nov. 4)
- Haunted Field of Screams (Sept. 29-Oct. 31)
- World’s Scariest Haunted House (Oct. 6-31)
Halloween-themed activities
- Denver Zombie Crawl (Oct. 5)
- Halloween Doll Making Class (Oct. 5)
- DIY Spooky Drinks and Cocktails (Oct. 7)
- Snow Mountain Ranch Zombie 5K in Granby (Oct. 14)
- Denver’s Halloween Pub Crawl (Oct. 21)
- Halloween photos with Michael Myers (Oct. 21)
- Broadway Halloween Parade (Oct. 21)
- Ghosts and Goblins 5K (Oct. 22)
- Official Denver Halloween Bar Crawl (Oct. 28)
(Not scary) Halloween activities
- Magic of the Jack-O-Lanterns (Sept. 28-Oct. 31)
- Candy Crawl (Oct. 8)
- Halloween Goat Yoga (Oct. 14)
- All Ages Halloween Costume Exchange (Oct. 15)
- Halloween Extravaganza (Oct. 21)
- Fall Festival Montessori Collaborative Collective (Oct. 21)
- Halloween Party and Trivia (Oct. 27)
- 44th Annual Halloween Parade and Trick or Treat Street (Oct. 28)
- Halloween Haunt (Oct. 28)
- Halloween Adventure (Oct. 28)
- Pups on the Patio Howl-O-Ween Costume Party (Oct. 28)
- Supernatural (Oct. 28)
Fall festivals and markets
- Choctober Fest in Aurora (Oct. 7)
- Cider Days in Lakewood (Oct. 7-8)
- Horror and Monster Art Event Halloween Weekend (Oct. 27-29)
Along with these activities, there are a least 100 more Halloween-related festivities. Whether you like scary or not, there’s an activity for you.
Let FOX31 know if there’s more to add!