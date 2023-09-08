DENVER (KDVR) — The first of the fall leaves are starting to appear and technically summer is over, but the festivals aren’t even close to done. The weather’s looking sunny and warm for the most part, but there is a chance for rain on Sunday.

All weekend:

Holey Moley Launch Party

From Thursday until Sunday, Holey Moley is hosting a launch weekend “par-tee” that welcomes pro golfers and mini golf connoisseurs to the opening weekend. There are 27 holes with pop-culture references and childhood memories.

Rocky Mountain Archtop Guitar Festival

From Friday through Sunday, guitar performances, classes and guitar demos will take place in public coffee shops, outdoor stages and at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Dog Man: The Musical

On Saturday and Sunday, the family-friendly musical is coming to town. The musical is about a person with the head of a dog and the body of a police officer who tries to be a good boy while fighting crime.

Rocky Mountain National Park’s 2023 Indigenous Connections

Throughout this weekend, you can experience native songs and dances by the award-winning singer-songwriter, Shelley Morningsong, and watch a professional Native dancer and storyteller, Fabian Fantenelle at the Rockies.

Friday, Sept. 8:

Open Mic Night

Whether you’re an amateur or a professional (or a first timer), anyone can step on stage at Denver Art Society and perform comedy, music, poetry, rapping, spoken word or whatever you like. This is a free event, but you do need to sign up for a time slot.

Let Freedom Swing Golf Tournament

The Ridge at Castle Pines North is hosting a charity golf tournament put on by Colorado Under Par and the Colorado Veterans Project. It has 18 holes, a grab-go breakfast, a Mexican Fiesta Buffet for lunch and a bag drop service.

Saturday, Sept. 9:

Greeley’s Potato Day

You can have a “spud-tacular” day at Centennial Village Museum. This 129-year-old event pays homage to Greely’s agricultural roots. With admission, you get a free baked potato with tater toppings.

Park Hill Beer Fest

There’s a 90s-themed beer fest at Oneida Park in Park Hill with unlimited sampling, food trucks, a costume contest and a dance party. Try out local breweries and cideries from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Colfax Crawl

For this bar crawl, you can choose your adventure. You have a choice between Dive Bars, Queer Bars, Beer Lovers, Wine and Cocktails and a Wildcard route. A total of 20 bars are participating in the crawl.

Summer Artisan Market

At Bohn Park in Lyons, local artists will be selling creative arts, jewelry and wearables. Along with the art, there will also be live entertainment, root beer floats and other delicious food.

Flock Party

Denver Zoo wants to know – are you down to flock? The zoo is hosting a Flock Party with live music, artisan food and drink from local vendors and exclusive animal experiences. The proceeds of this event go towards the care of the zoo animals as well as the construction of a soon-to-open new flamingo habitat.

Day with the Dogs Fair

Join a dog-filled day at the Jaycee dog park in Northglenn. There will be around 20-30 vendors and small pet businesses promoting anything from walkers and sitters to groomers and veterinarians.

CU versus Nebraska

CU ranked in the AP top 25 this week after a season-opening win. The game is at Folsom Field, but if you weren’t able to get tickets you can watch the game on FOX31.

Sunday, Sept. 10:

Broncos home opener

Preseason is finally over! The Broncos play the Raiders at Empower Field starting at 2:25 p.m.

Rescue puppy yoga

It’s the final flow of the season on the West Lawn of Stanley Marketplace. It’s a donation-based yoga class with stretching and puppies.

Yoga hike at Red Rocks

Try out the 1.5-mile hike around the Trading Post Trail then practice yoga in the amphitheater as well as a meditation session along the way.

Bloody Mary Competition

What’s a Sunday without the hair of the dog? Ten businesses in Olde Town Arvada are competing for the best Bloody Mary, and you get to try them out.

Don’t let the Sunday storms ruin your mood. Get out in Denver and enjoy the weekend.