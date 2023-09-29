DENVER (KDVR) — Most of this weekend’s events gear up towards the end of the weekend on Sunday.
Even with the first of October happening this Sunday, the 80-degree weather is here to stay in the Denver weekend forecast. Fall-like temperatures will move in at night with temperatures in the 50s to 60s.
Here are a few ideas to kick off October the right way.
All weekend
- Ink and Drink (Sept. 26-30)
- The Lumberjack Festival (Sept. 30-Oct. 1)
Two teams of professional lumberjackers will compete in 11 different events including axe throwing and water challenges. You’ll be able to participate in cross-cut sawing and logrolling.
- Oktoberfest: 2nd weekend (Sept. 29-Oct. 1)
Drink some beer, enjoy it with a pretzel and make sure you grab a stein. While you’re there, see how long you can hold two full steins, there’s a contest for it.
- Big Gigantic (Sept. 29-30)
- Elk Fest (Sept. 30-Oct. 1)
Elk mating season is underway, and there’s no better way to celebrate the start of fall and one of Colorado’s native animals than with a festival dedicated to elk. The fest includes live music, food trucks, bugling contests and much more.
Friday, Sept. 29
- Full moon guided hike
- The Psychedelic Furs/Squeeze 2023 Tour
Both bands come from the U.K. rock scene and have been touring around America since the start of September. Some popular songs include “Love My Way,” “Pretty In Pink” and “Heaven” by The Psychedelic Furs, and “Cool for Cats,” “Up the Junction” and “Pulling Mussels From A Shell” by Squeeze.
Saturday, Sept. 30
- EQUUS Film and Arts Fest
- The Horrid Halloween Night Market
The market is filled with alternative small businesses with a Halloween twist. At the market, you’ll find tarot card readings and flash tattoos.
- Halloween themed yoga
- Costume swap
Bring an old costume with you, and come home with a new one. Costume swapping is open for all ages, and it’s a sustainable and cheap way to take on Halloween.
- Open Studio – Add A Ghost!
- Thrifted ghost painting class
Turn old paintings into Halloween decorations. Grab an old photo from your house or a thrift store and learn how to transform it into a haunted scene.
- CU Buffs vs. USC Trojans
Sunday, Oct. 1
- Adams County Festival Latino
- Tina Fey and Amy Poehler
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are coming to the Bellco Theatre at the Colorado Convention Center for a hilarious lineup and a night full of laughs.
- Brett Young
- First Sunday- Create a spooky lantern
- Hot Chocolate Run
Participate in a 5K, 10K or 15K this weekend and cross the finish line for a sweet and chocolatey treat. At the end, enjoy your post-run hot chocolate and fondue. Don’t worry, there are vendors at the start of the race for those with a craving for something sweet.
- Halloween spiderweb drip cake class
- Denver Broncos vs. Chicago Bears
- Suave Fest 2023
- Tyler Childers
The famous country singer is coming to Red Rocks on Sunday. While tickets are sold out on his website, there are resell websites that still offer them.
This is the last weekend before fall officially kicks off. From summer country concerts to races with hot chocolate, start October off with a bang. Be sure to get out this weekend and start peeping some fall leaves.