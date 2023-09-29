DENVER (KDVR) — Most of this weekend’s events gear up towards the end of the weekend on Sunday.

Even with the first of October happening this Sunday, the 80-degree weather is here to stay in the Denver weekend forecast. Fall-like temperatures will move in at night with temperatures in the 50s to 60s.

Here are a few ideas to kick off October the right way.

All weekend

Ink and Drink (Sept. 26-30)

(Sept. 26-30) The Lumberjack Festival (Sept. 30-Oct. 1)

Two teams of professional lumberjackers will compete in 11 different events including axe throwing and water challenges. You’ll be able to participate in cross-cut sawing and logrolling.

(Sept. 30-Oct. 1) Two teams of professional lumberjackers will compete in 11 different events including axe throwing and water challenges. You’ll be able to participate in cross-cut sawing and logrolling. Oktoberfest: 2nd weekend (Sept. 29-Oct. 1)

Drink some beer, enjoy it with a pretzel and make sure you grab a stein. While you’re there, see how long you can hold two full steins, there’s a contest for it.

(Sept. 29-Oct. 1) Drink some beer, enjoy it with a pretzel and make sure you grab a stein. While you’re there, see how long you can hold two full steins, there’s a contest for it. Big Gigantic (Sept. 29-30)

(Sept. 29-30) Elk Fest (Sept. 30-Oct. 1)

Elk mating season is underway, and there’s no better way to celebrate the start of fall and one of Colorado’s native animals than with a festival dedicated to elk. The fest includes live music, food trucks, bugling contests and much more.

Friday, Sept. 29

Full moon guided hike

The Psychedelic Furs/Squeeze 2023 Tour

Both bands come from the U.K. rock scene and have been touring around America since the start of September. Some popular songs include “Love My Way,” “Pretty In Pink” and “Heaven” by The Psychedelic Furs, and “Cool for Cats,” “Up the Junction” and “Pulling Mussels From A Shell” by Squeeze.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Sunday, Oct. 1

This is the last weekend before fall officially kicks off. From summer country concerts to races with hot chocolate, start October off with a bang. Be sure to get out this weekend and start peeping some fall leaves.