DENVER (KDVR) — Things are starting to get spooky. From Sept. 15-17, you can check out a horror festival, an immersive vampire mystery experience and participate in Halloween yoga.

If you’re in a not-so-scary mood, there’s still plenty to do.

Friday will be a cloudy and rainy start to the weekend, but thankfully warmer weather moves in by Saturday and Sunday in the Denver weather forecast.

All weekend

Colorado Festival of Horror: Slasher Hotel: Sept. 15-17

It’s just like any other festival, but it’s all things horror. There will be celebrity guests, artists, writers, panels, vendors, horror films, a horror art show, cosplay, tattoo contests and horror trivia.

Handmade in Colorado Expo: Sept. 16-17

Beetlejuice The Musical: Sept. 5-17

You may recognize the name from Tim Burton’s film. This musical is just over two hours and tells the story of a teen who meets a recently deceased couple that changes her life.

Colorado Mountain Winefest: Sept. 15-17

Hardrock Summit: Sept. 15-18

From high-end jewelry to fossils, the Hardrock Summit has everything from minerals to gemstones.

AWAKE Festival: Sept. 15-17

Denver Beer Week: Sept. 15-23

AstroFest 2023

It’s a ways from Denver, but it’s a can’t-miss event. AstroFest is a weekend filled with star gazing and learning about the night sky. You’ll be far enough away from Denver, so there won’t be any light pollution, just stars.

Denver Oktoberfest: Sept. 15-24

Pirate Festival: Sept. 15-16

For two nights, dressing up as a pirate is encouraged. Friday is based on drinking rum, and Saturday is a more family-friendly event with bounce houses and arts and crafts.

Friday, Sept. 15

Pearl Street Paranormal Haunted History Tour

Listen to the hauntingly true stories about the spooky past of Pearl Street in Boulder.

Joy Park Free Night

Date night: Unconventional painting

‘Slayers Vampire Academy’ Immersive Mystery Experience

It’s the opening night of this immersive experience where you can help track down the blood-sucking vampires. Discover secrets, solve puzzles and interact with characters to take down a vampire.

Denver Pub Crawl

Saturday, Sept. 16

Colfax Chicken Fest

Chicken sculptures, a chicken strut contest, a chicken parade, a chicken costume contest and even a chicken egg scavenger hunt. Celebrate Colfax Avenue and the history of the Hub Building with this unique festival.

Colfax Canvas Mural Fest

Halloween Yoga

Elevate Immersive is getting into the Halloween spirit early. The experience welcomes slightly or all-out Halloween-themed yoga outfits with a Halloween environment.

Museum at Twilight

CU Boulder vs. Colorado State

CU Boulder is on a winning streak, but can they make it 3-0? If you have tickets to the game, you’re lucky. If not, you can catch the kickoff at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Leadville St. Patrick’s Day Practice Parade

Centennial Chalk Art Festival

During the annual free festival, you can watch true artists create masterpieces out of chalk while listening to a house band rock out.

Batman Day Screenings

Run the Rockies Road 10K and Half Marathon

Rocky Mountain Roller Derby Double-Header

Hop Festival

Sip on some samples from Colorado breweries while learning about Chatfield Farms’ hops and crops. If you get tickets, you can also try out its corn maze.

Sunday, Sept. 17

Sunday Funday Polo Tailgate – Bubble Bash

Broncos vs. Commanders

Football season is in full swing. Sit back and enjoy your home team.

Brewery Boot Camp

Fiesta 5K

Fritzler Farm Park

It’s opening day for the fall corn maze. There are plenty of other activities if you don’t feel like getting lost. There’s a pumpkin patch, pedal go-karts, barrel train and pumpkin cannons, too.

September is filling up with fall activities. Get out this weekend and check out the fall leaves as well. You may be able to see a few of the trees start to change.