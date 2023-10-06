DENVER (KDVR) — Although the weather has been cooler this week, Denver will warm right back up for the weekend activities ahead.

There are a variety of fall events planned for this weekend, along with a few odd standouts like a pro wrestling match, meeting the voice of Mario from “Super Mario” and a corgi meetup.

Here are a few ideas for things to do this weekend.

All weekend

Collect-A-Con – Oct. 7-8

With over 900 vendors, you can look through sports cards, comic books, vintage toys and so much more. Special guests will be at the event including Charles Martinet, the voice of Mario, Luigi, Waluigi and Wario from “Super Mario.”

Friday, Oct. 6

Bierhalle Brawl

Watch a live pro wrestling event performed by Rocky Mountain Pro. You can see the lineup here. The event is also serving beer the size of your head. It’s a 21-and-up event.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Tour de Corgi

Whether you have a corgi or are just a corgi lover, there is a meetup along with a corgi carnival parade. There will be vendors and a corgi costume contest right before the parade takes place.

Thornton Harvest Fest

The Oddities and Curiosities Expo

Get ready for all things weird. You might find taxidermy shops, preserved specimens, or skulls and bones and funeral collectibles.

Sunday, Oct. 8

Candy crawl

Costumes, crafts, contests and candy. Join the candy crawl and see what surprises surround the stores at Northfield. Candy is only available while supplies last, so get there early!

Don’t let Friday’s freeze fool you, the weather will still be warm for the weekend, which leaves you plenty of time to do everything you want to.