DENVER (KDVR) — Although the weather has been cooler this week, Denver will warm right back up for the weekend activities ahead.
There are a variety of fall events planned for this weekend, along with a few odd standouts like a pro wrestling match, meeting the voice of Mario from “Super Mario” and a corgi meetup.
Here are a few ideas for things to do this weekend.
All weekend
- Collect-A-Con – Oct. 7-8
With over 900 vendors, you can look through sports cards, comic books, vintage toys and so much more. Special guests will be at the event including Charles Martinet, the voice of Mario, Luigi, Waluigi and Wario from “Super Mario.”
- Pumpkin Festival at Chatfield Farms – Oct. 6-8
- Drone light show – Oct. 6-7
Colorado State University is hosting a drone light show with live drone demonstrations, flight experiences, educational sessions and drone racing. There will also be 35 exhibitors at the show.
- Cider Days – Oct. 7-8
- Castle Rock Fall Home Show – Oct. 6-8
Friday, Oct. 6
- Bierhalle Brawl
Watch a live pro wrestling event performed by Rocky Mountain Pro. You can see the lineup here. The event is also serving beer the size of your head. It’s a 21-and-up event.
Saturday, Oct. 7
- Tour de Corgi
Whether you have a corgi or are just a corgi lover, there is a meetup along with a corgi carnival parade. There will be vendors and a corgi costume contest right before the parade takes place.
- Fall Festival Craft Bazaar
- Lavender Harvest at Seven Stones
- Littleton Pumpkin Festival
Check out local crafts and artisan booths while being surrounded by entertainment, activities and food vendors serving beer and ciders.
- Thornton Harvest Fest
- The Oddities and Curiosities Expo
Get ready for all things weird. You might find taxidermy shops, preserved specimens, or skulls and bones and funeral collectibles.
- Rodeo All-Star Semifinals
- The Denver Children’s Festival
- Motors Fall Series at Bandimere
- Denver Bake Fest
Featuring 80 local bakers, this is Denver’s first bake fest. Try out Denver’s best bread, cake, pie and more this Saturday.
- Ironton Harvest Fest
- Upstander 5K
- Trick-or-treat trail at Denver Zoo
- Golden’s Pumpkin Fest
- 3rd Annual Witch Paddle
Over 400 people will paddleboard at Chatfield State Park, all dressed as witches. Registration to join the witches’ trek across the cold waters is closed, but you can still watch witches embark on their journey.
Sunday, Oct. 8
- Candy crawl
Costumes, crafts, contests and candy. Join the candy crawl and see what surprises surround the stores at Northfield. Candy is only available while supplies last, so get there early!
- Schweiger Ranch Fall Festival
- Carl Cox Hybrid Live
- Music in the Galleries
- Sunday Swing
Dance during the swing era in the early 20th century at Buffalo Rose. Dance lessons take place from 4 -5 p.m. and the band comes on at 5 p.m. and plays until 7:30 p.m.
Don’t let Friday’s freeze fool you, the weather will still be warm for the weekend, which leaves you plenty of time to do everything you want to.