DENVER (KDVR) — This weekend, there are award-winning pitmasters, a grilled cheese and mac festival, fall happenings and enough Bloody Marys to go around.

Denver’s forecast is looking warmer than average for this time of year. Friday could be record-breaking with temperatures over 80 degrees, while the rest of the weekend sits in the high 70s.

Bring a jacket if you are going to a night event, the lows when the sun goes down are close to 40 degrees.

Here are some activities going on this weekend.

All weekend

  • BBQ Fest
    At Folsom Field in Boulder, you can sample some award-winning meats made by pitmasters around the country.
  • Harvest Festivals Around the World – Oct. 19-22
  • Boo at the Zoo – Oct. 20-22
    Expect spooky treat stations, a haunted house, a pumpkin patch and animal exhibits at night. The Denver Zoo is hosting a kid-friendly Halloween weekend with plenty of candy to collect and animals to see.

Friday, Oct. 20

  • Mystery Cider Theater 3000
    It’s a private screening of a movie, except with a twist. While you watch, a comedian will riff off the movie. This Friday, it will be hosted by Denver-based comedian Sydney Carrington, and the film is “The Faculty.”

Saturday, Oct. 21

Sunday, Oct. 22

  • The Bloody Mary Festival
  • Denver Bridal and Wedding Expo
    Ready to tie the knot? You can find everything you need to plan a wedding at this expo. From professional florists to decorators to bachelorette party planners to honeymoon accommodations to destination weddings. Anything you need, this place has it.

Get out and stop by these events while it’s still spooky season!