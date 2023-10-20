DENVER (KDVR) — This weekend, there are award-winning pitmasters, a grilled cheese and mac festival, fall happenings and enough Bloody Marys to go around.
Denver’s forecast is looking warmer than average for this time of year. Friday could be record-breaking with temperatures over 80 degrees, while the rest of the weekend sits in the high 70s.
Bring a jacket if you are going to a night event, the lows when the sun goes down are close to 40 degrees.
Here are some activities going on this weekend.
All weekend
- BBQ Fest
At Folsom Field in Boulder, you can sample some award-winning meats made by pitmasters around the country.
- Trick-or-Treat at Centennial Village Museum’s Howl-o-ween – Oct. 21-22
- Glow at the Gardens – Oct. 17-22
- Harvest Haunt Express – Oct. 21-22
The Colorado Railroad Museum’s putting on a “not-so-spooky” haunted railcar. There will be a hay bale maze, musical ensembles and train rides. Costumes are encouraged for trick-or-treating.
- Harvest Festivals Around the World – Oct. 19-22
- Boo at the Zoo – Oct. 20-22
Expect spooky treat stations, a haunted house, a pumpkin patch and animal exhibits at night. The Denver Zoo is hosting a kid-friendly Halloween weekend with plenty of candy to collect and animals to see.
Friday, Oct. 20
- Mystery Cider Theater 3000
It’s a private screening of a movie, except with a twist. While you watch, a comedian will riff off the movie. This Friday, it will be hosted by Denver-based comedian Sydney Carrington, and the film is “The Faculty.”
- Above & Beyond live at Red Rocks
- Chancey Williams at The Grizzly Rose
Saturday, Oct. 21
- Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake
- 2023 Grilled Cheese and Mac Festival
Grilled cheese, mac and cheese and beer. This all-inclusive festival features the most important food group: cheese. Be sure to vote on your favorites. Lactose-intolerant people should take a day off.
- Paint, Plant and Sip – Paint a Jack-o’-lantern
- Westy Fest
- Lumonics Immersed
Dive into this immersive art experience that includes 75 light sculptures that feel out of this world.
- Fitness on the Square
- Hauntings in the Hangar
- Eat n’ Treat
- Spirits and Spirits
At Four Mile Park, you can enjoy spirit tastings, mystical performances, live music and a mourning ceremony. With the VIP pass, you can create your own crystal board along with other special treats.
- Arvada Fall Festival
- Aurora Harvest Festival
- Denver Happy Hour Halloween Weekend Bar Crawl
Saturday kicks off the annual bar crawl which will host hundreds of crawlers, live DJs, drink specials, and a costume contest. Three to four drinks will come with your ticket. Tickets are $20.
Sunday, Oct. 22
- Denver Broncos vs. Green Bay Packers
Join Broncos Country and cheer on the team at Empower Field at Mile High. Tickets range from $80-100.
- The Bloody Mary Festival
- Denver Bridal and Wedding Expo
Ready to tie the knot? You can find everything you need to plan a wedding at this expo. From professional florists to decorators to bachelorette party planners to honeymoon accommodations to destination weddings. Anything you need, this place has it.
- Bluegrass Jam
- Halloween Show at Enigma Bazaar
- Fall Flannel Festival
Stop by the Dairy Block in your best flannel or Halloween costume. Find fall festivities like face painting, music and of course, candy.
Get out and stop by these events while it’s still spooky season!