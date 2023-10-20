DENVER (KDVR) — This weekend, there are award-winning pitmasters, a grilled cheese and mac festival, fall happenings and enough Bloody Marys to go around.

Denver’s forecast is looking warmer than average for this time of year. Friday could be record-breaking with temperatures over 80 degrees, while the rest of the weekend sits in the high 70s.

Bring a jacket if you are going to a night event, the lows when the sun goes down are close to 40 degrees.

Here are some activities going on this weekend.

All weekend

BBQ Fest

At Folsom Field in Boulder, you can sample some award-winning meats made by pitmasters around the country.

Harvest Festivals Around the World – Oct. 19-22

– Oct. 19-22 Boo at the Zoo – Oct. 20-22

Expect spooky treat stations, a haunted house, a pumpkin patch and animal exhibits at night. The Denver Zoo is hosting a kid-friendly Halloween weekend with plenty of candy to collect and animals to see.

Friday, Oct. 20

Mystery Cider Theater 3000

It’s a private screening of a movie, except with a twist. While you watch, a comedian will riff off the movie. This Friday, it will be hosted by Denver-based comedian Sydney Carrington, and the film is “The Faculty.”

Above & Beyond live at Red Rocks

live at Red Rocks Chancey Williams at The Grizzly Rose

Saturday, Oct. 21

Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake

2023 Grilled Cheese and Mac Festival

Grilled cheese, mac and cheese and beer. This all-inclusive festival features the most important food group: cheese. Be sure to vote on your favorites. Lactose-intolerant people should take a day off.

Arvada Fall Festival

Aurora Harvest Festival

Denver Happy Hour Halloween Weekend Bar Crawl

Saturday kicks off the annual bar crawl which will host hundreds of crawlers, live DJs, drink specials, and a costume contest. Three to four drinks will come with your ticket. Tickets are $20.

Sunday, Oct. 22

Denver Broncos vs. Green Bay Packers

Join Broncos Country and cheer on the team at Empower Field at Mile High. Tickets range from $80-100.

The Bloody Mary Festival

Denver Bridal and Wedding Expo

Ready to tie the knot? You can find everything you need to plan a wedding at this expo. From professional florists to decorators to bachelorette party planners to honeymoon accommodations to destination weddings. Anything you need, this place has it.

Bluegrass Jam

Halloween Show at Enigma Bazaar

Fall Flannel Festival

Stop by the Dairy Block in your best flannel or Halloween costume. Find fall festivities like face painting, music and of course, candy.

Get out and stop by these events while it’s still spooky season!