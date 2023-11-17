DENVER (KDVR) — It’s not even Thanksgiving yet, but that’s not stopping the Denver metro from decorating for the winter holidays. This weekend is filled with Christmas tree lighting celebrations, holiday markets and ice sculptures.

The mild weather is here to stay on Friday and Saturday. Enjoy the holiday festivities without the cold.

Here are 10 things to do in Denver this weekend.

The Mile High Tree – Nov. 17

The first lighting of The Mile High Tree Presented by Xfinity is taking place on Friday, but the light show will last until the end of December. The display is a seven-story, 110-foot-tall art exhibit that lights up like a Christmas tree. It’s 10 feet higher than the tallest Rockefeller tree.

ICE! at Gaylord Rockies – Opening Nov. 17

Also opening this Friday is the ice sculpture exhibit carved from two million pounds of ice. Walk through the handcarved sculptures that took around six weeks and 12,000 man-hours to create. The scenes are from “A Christmas Story.” It also has a two-story tall slide you can ride down. It’s open until Jan. 1.

Friday marks the first week of the holiday shops in the Belmar District. Check out over 80 craft vendors with food and fashion trucks, as well as holiday-themed bars. The market continues on the weekends next month until Dec. 17.

Christmas In Color at Water World – Nov. 17-Dec. 30

Water World Water Park’s holiday lights are back. Starting on Friday, you can drive through lit-up candy canes, snowmen and colorful archways while the lights dance in sync with holiday music. The lights continue until Dec. 30.

Denver Christkindlmarket – Opening Nov. 17

This German-style holiday market opens on Friday and goes until Dec. 23. It hosts local and European craft and food vendors at Denver Civic Center Park.

Blossoms of Light – Opening Nov. 17

Join the three-decade-long light experience at the Botanic Gardens York Street location. You will still have time to visit these lights if your weekends are booked up with other holiday openings. It will be open until Jan 7.

Start the turkey trot season a few days early and participate in this 5K and 10K at City Park. The website isn’t clear if there is a pie at the end, so don’t join just for the pie.

ReCreative Winter Market – Nov. 18

This one-day winter market comes with art, jewelry and custom clothing with over 20 local vendors all day long.

The Broncos are back at Empower Field after beating the Buffalo Bills on their home turf. There are still tickets available for the game on Sunday if you want to cheer them on in person.

This market is taking place snow or shine on Sunday. It’s a one-day event with Colorado artisans who are selling hand-made items, food and locally produced goods.

If you have some free time this weekend, check out the holiday markets for gifts or holiday lights to get you in the mood for the winter season.