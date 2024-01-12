DENVER (KDVR) — The long weekend is going to have below-freezing temperatures and snow. If you end up getting cabin fever, head to one of these activities around town.

Even with the hard freeze and snow falling throughout Colorado this weekend, it’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. Despite the cold, there are still events around Denver. Here are a few of them.

Things to do this weekend

With the weather all over the place this weekend, make sure to check the event websites to ensure the activities are still going on.

National Western Stock Show – All weekend

This is the second weekend of the National Western Stock Show, which will be hosting events until Jan. 21. This weekend, there will be rodeos, sheep steering, line dancing and many more events and activities. The full list of events can be found here.

Potted Potter – All weekend

Potted Potter is an “unauthorized” Harry Potter experience. It’s a play of the popular seven books all crammed into one show. The show won’t be as serious as the last books of the series, it’s meant to be a comedy. It’s open to ages six to “Dumbledore.”

Colorado Indian Market and Southwest Art Fest – All weekend

At the Colorado Convention Center, check out 150 artisans and craftsmen. You will also find tribal dancers, entertainers and culinary booths at this event. If you’re already in town for the stock show, stop by the market as both are in downtown Denver.

Colter Wall – Jan. 13

Mission Ballroom is hosting Colter Wall and his traditional country music. Get a little taste of warmth this weekend with authentic songs from the West. You may recognize his songs from television shows like “Yellowstone” or “Bad Sisters.”

Colorado Bridal Show – Jan. 14

Turn a thousand trips into one. Plan your entire wedding with local professionals who can help with venues, photography, food, makeup and more.

After the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, the Nuggets are back at Ball Arena playing the Indiana Pacers at 1:30 p.m. The Nuggets are third in the Western Conference, while the Pacers are fourth in the Eastern Conference.

The march/parade (or “marade”) starts at City Park and ends at Civic Center Park. This tradition started in 1986 when a crowd of 15,000 Coloradans gathered at the Martin Luther King, Jr. sculpture in City Park to celebrate achievements in combating injustice, according to the marade’s website.

If you’re heading out of the house, bundle up. The below-freezing temperatures with the windchill will be over negative 20 degrees. Frostbite is possible within 30 minutes in temperatures like these.

Even with the cold and snowy weekend, there are still events around Denver.