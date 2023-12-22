DENVER (KDVR) — Friday marks the last warm day of the week before the cold moves in. Some parts of Colorado would wake up to a white Christmas.

Since it’s Christmas weekend, there are not a lot of individual events around Denver, but you can always check out neighborhoods across the Front Range with the best Christmas light displays or holiday pop-up bars that are going on until the end of December.

But of course, it’s Denver, and even with the holiday weekend, there are always things to do.

One of the best Christmas movies will be playing at Boettcher Concert Hall, except instead of the normal music in “Elf,” this movie will be played with a live symphony in the background.

Watch two dueling pianos at Fortissimo. You can enjoy holiday music, libations and a full show. Ugly sweaters and elf costumes aren’t required, but they are encouraged.

If your family is in town for the holidays, there’s no better way to spend it than showing them a Mile High City staple. The Avs are playing at 7 p.m. on Saturday, and tickets are as low as $50.

The Denver Broncos are closing out Christmas Eve by playing against the Patriots. With the Broncos being favored to win, this will be an extra important game because the team still has a chance at the playoffs. Every win matters even more until the end of the season.

Christmas beer and cookies tour – Dec. 24

Join the microbrewery tour by trying four of the River North Art District’s best beer and cider producers. The tour will also include cookie pairings from a local bakery. Try over 10 types of beer throughout the event.

The Nutcracker – Dec. 24

Kick off Christmas with a classic performance at Ellie Caulkins Opera House. The show is at 1 p.m., which gives you a Sunday activity, but still enough time to go to bed early before Old St. Nick arrives.

Spend Christmas Day with Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets at 12:30 p.m. You can hit the game right after opening presents or before Christmas dinner. Tickets are still available for under $100.

Enjoy the long weekend in Denver with friends and family. Happy holidays.