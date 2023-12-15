DENVER (KDVR) — With just a week before Christmas, most of the weekend activities revolve around the holidays.

It’s going to be sunny this weekend with temperatures rising to almost 60 degrees. Most of the activities around the Mile High City are outdoors this weekend.

Stop by and check out these eight events this weekend.

Shop and sip during this all-weekend-long event at Belmar Plaza in Lakewood. If you’re looking for last-minute holiday gifts, there will be over 80 craft vendors and fashion trucks along with holiday-themed pop-up bars, food trucks and live entertainment.

Saturday Night Lights – Dec. 16

It’s the last of the Saturday Night Lights at Cherry Creek North. Walk under illuminated lights and through musical trees while you sip on your complimentary hot chocolate. You’ll be able to see stilt walkers, LED ballerinas and performers throughout the night.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the movie “Elf,” McGregor Square is hosting a free showing of the movie on a 66-foot outdoor LED screen. The movie starts at 5:30 p.m., but if you get there an hour earlier, you’ll be able to see an appearance of Buddy the Elf.

If you run in the race, you’ll get a prize envelope which may or may not include a cash prize. One envelope includes $100. You can run a 5K or a one mile(ish) run.

The Nuggets are No. 2 in the Western Conference with a record of 17-9 while the Thunder ranks just below the Nuggets at 15-8. The game is at 7 p.m. at Ball Arena. Tickets are going for as low as around $30.

The Avs are at the top of the Central Division with an 18-9 head start. The Sharks are at the bottom of the Pacific Division with a record of 9-17. The game takes place at 6 p.m. at Ball Arena. Tickets are as cheap as $30.

Ugly Sweater 5K – Dec. 17

If you don’t have an ugly Christmas sweater, don’t worry. Sign up for this event and you’ll receive a racing shirt that looks like an ugly sweater. Still on the fence about it? There are food tables at the finish line.

Live reindeer at Denver Premium Outlets – Dec. 17

Have you ever seen a reindeer in real life? Well, on Sunday you won’t need to go all the way to the North Pole. There will be live reindeer at Denver Premium outlets on Sunday. You’ll even be able to touch a shed antler.