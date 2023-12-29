DENVER (KDVR) — Even with the burst of snow earlier this week, Denver is ringing in the new year with sunshine. Luckily, it will be warm enough for a sparkly outfit. Now all you need is plans.

New Year’s is notorious for parties, concerts and events. FOX31 can’t list every event going on this weekend in Denver, but here are eight stand-out events that look extra fun.

Gimme Gimme Disco – Dec. 29

Start the weekend off with ABBA hits and disco music. Don’t be afraid to go all out with disco attire — it’s encouraged. If you like songs like “Lay All Your Love On Me” or “Mamma Mia,” you’ll be the dancing queen of the evening.

Dillon Francis – Dec. 30

Keep the countdown to the new year going with Dillon Francis at Temple Nightclub. He’s known for songs like “Get Low” and “Coming Over.”

Dance your way into the new year at the Colorado Convention Center. Tickets are still available on third-party sites for the two-day event starring artists like Two Friends, Illenium, Galantis, Fisher and Steve Aoki.

IgNight NYE – Dec. 31

If you don’t want to stay up until the ball drops, this family-friendly event takes place on Larimer Street from 4-7 p.m. Watch over 50-foot-tall hot air balloons light up the night sky. There will also be ice sculptures and interactive movie characters.

16th Street Mall fireworks – Dec. 31

When it comes to fireworks around the metro, the only display you will find is on the 16th Street Mall — and it’s promised to be amazing. Last year’s fireworks cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Shows take place at 9 p.m. and midnight, with the earlier show being streamed live on KDVR.com.

If you’re looking for more fireworks, Colorado has plenty of fireworks shows from Denver to Telluride.

Kick off 2024 at Blue Arena in Loveland. Watch the rodeo with events like saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, bull riding, bullfighting and mutton-busting.

A Night in Vienna – Dec. 31

Send off 2023 with the Colorado Symphony as they perform polkas, waltzes and marches. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are still available online.

If you’re looking to ring in the new year early, the Broncos play at 2:25 p.m. on Sunday. You might be going to bed earlier than if you went to a party, but the game won’t be very relaxing. The Broncos still have a slim shot at making it to the playoffs, but to even have a chance, they have to win this game.

If you have a long weekend and have Monday off from work, New Year’s Day will be warm and sunny as well. Temperatures should reach into the 50s, making it the perfect day to start on your resolutions.