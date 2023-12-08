DENVER (KDVR) — Despite the changing temperatures, there’s no reason to stay inside this weekend.

Friday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to the snow falling in the mountains and the metro. But the cold won’t last long. By the end of the weekend, temperatures should be back up to 50 degrees.

Even with the cold coming in after two unseasonably warm days this week, plenty of activities are still going on this weekend. Here are some things to do in Denver.

Four Mile House is celebrating the holidays in Victorian traditions. On both nights, you can listen to carolers and live music while crafting special postcards and holiday crowns. You can also make a reindeer stick horse for the scavenger hunt.

Throughout the weekend, you can watch an aerial performance that pokes fun at the holidays. It includes music, A.I. generated experiments and fun costumes.

Shop over 20 local vendors while listening to festive jazz from Max Moore Trio followed by a holiday vinyl DJ set with Something Vinyl Club. If you’re one of the first 100 people to attend the event, you will be able to make a limited-edition RiNo screen printed tote bag. You could also bring something else like upcycled clothing to screenprint.

Immersive Holiday Yoga – Dec. 9

Elevate Immersive dressed-up Zeppelin Station with holiday spirit, and now there’s going to be a yoga class inside. The class comes with a playlist of holiday hits and a flow-based practice for all levels. Holiday outfits are more than welcome.

Jolly Jingles and String Lights with the Original Dickens Carolers – Dec. 9

You can listen to the Original Dickens Carolers on Saturday while the group sings throughout Larimer Square. While they sing, enjoy the holiday lights and shops in the nearby area.

This weekend, over 80 local artisans will be on Old South Gaylord Street, between Mississippi and Tennessee, in the Washington Park neighborhood. If you’re still looking for holiday gifts, these vendors will display home goods, jewelry, clothes, skincare, ceramics, art, artisanal food, pet goods and more.

Chanukah Celebration – Dec. 10

Cherry Creek is already dazzled with holiday lights. Stop by for some more holiday spirit along with a show. On Sunday night, there will be fire juggling, festive treats, crafts and face painting.

Jingle Bell Run – Dec. 10

As a way to spread cheer and support the Arthritis Foundation, you can be part of the festive race for charity. Join your friends, family and co-workers for a run/walk through Washington Park. The organization has already raised over $70,000 for the event.

With a little over two weeks left until Christmas, these festive events won’t be in Denver for long. Stop by while you still can.