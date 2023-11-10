DENVER (KDVR) — This weekend will be full of sunny skies in Denver. While temperatures will dip into the 30s at night, conditions will be seasonal.

This weekend has a mix of concerts, sports and the start of holiday happenings. If you’re bored, these events are still available to attend.

10 things to do in Colorado

Doja Cat – Nov. 10

Doja Cat is coming to Denver to “Paint the Town Red” on Friday night at Ball Arena. She’s girlbossing her way through the country on “The Scarlet Tour.” Tickets are still available, and they are as low as $70 per person.

The multi-part show opens this weekend. It includes a cabaret-style show with a reenactment of “The Polar Express” along with witnessing the arrival of The Polar Express train. You’ll also be able to visit Santa.

Bighorn Sheep Festival – Nov. 11

The annual event in Georgetown is back with all things bighorn sheep-related. The festival will have a bighorn sheep photo contest, sheep viewing, puppet crafts and target shooting (but not on bighorn sheep).

At Denver University, you can test out gourmet foods and libations while sifting through local artisans and booths all weekend. Kids 12 and under, veterans and DU ID holders get in for free.

Outlets at Castle Rock Tree Lighting – Nov. 11

The Outlets at Castle Rock is holding a tree lighting ceremony that includes an appearance from Santa Claus, live music, food, holiday shopping and fireworks. On Saturday, you can watch 8,000 lights illuminate the tree with 5,000 ornaments.

The Avs have won eight out of the past 11 games. The last time the Avs played the Blues was on Nov. 1, when they won 4-1. Tickets are still available, and they are as low as $57.

Denver Veterans Day Parade and Festival – Nov. 11

After the Denver Veteran’s Day Run, a parade will take place at City Park honoring all veterans. The parade is broken down by different conflicts in military history: the Revolutionary War, Civil War, WWI, WWII and so on. Each serial representation will also feature military memorabilia from that era, like old uniforms, vehicles and weapons.

DJ Snake – Nov. 11

This weekend is the last weekend you can see a show at Red Rocks in 2023. There are four shows this weekend, three of them with tickets still available. If you’re looking for Saturday plans, DJ Snake is playing at the venue. He’s a French music producer and DJ, most commonly known for his hit song “Turn Down For What.”

Cat Fest Colorado – Nov. 12

If you’re looking for a furry friend or to befriend other cat lovers, this event is for you. It features over a dozen cat booths, celebrity cats, cat art, a cat comedian and other crafts and contests.

Enjoy breakfast with the family, except everyone helps this time. You have the choice to create three delicious dishes without the clean up after. Learn how to cook bacon and chive eggs benedict with creamy hollandaise sauce, bananas cream-stuffed French toast, and avocado and crab bowl with cayenne aioli.