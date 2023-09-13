DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans love beer, which explains why there are so many highly-rated breweries in the Denver metro area to choose from.

If you are looking for a locally brewed or fermented buzz, fall is perhaps the most festive time to try some of Colorado’s many local hard ciders.

Hard cider is like wine, except the process involves fermenting apples to create a tasty alcoholic beverage.

Trips To Discover recently highlighted Colorado’s St. Vrain Cidery as one of three cideries in the U.S. to taste the iconic fall beverage.

St. Vrain Cidery in Longmont hosts the largest cider taproom in Colorado, according to Trips to Discover, serving ciders from all around the state with 36 rotating flavors on tap. It’s a family-friendly and even dog-friendly environment to embrace fall vibes.

Here are 10 of the highest-rated local cider taprooms near Denver with at least 100 Google reviews:

If you prefer to pick your own apples, some orchards are already sold out for the season, but there are still some places to pick apples in Colorado.