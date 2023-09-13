DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans love beer, which explains why there are so many highly-rated breweries in the Denver metro area to choose from.
If you are looking for a locally brewed or fermented buzz, fall is perhaps the most festive time to try some of Colorado’s many local hard ciders.
Hard cider is like wine, except the process involves fermenting apples to create a tasty alcoholic beverage.
Trips To Discover recently highlighted Colorado’s St. Vrain Cidery as one of three cideries in the U.S. to taste the iconic fall beverage.
St. Vrain Cidery in Longmont hosts the largest cider taproom in Colorado, according to Trips to Discover, serving ciders from all around the state with 36 rotating flavors on tap. It’s a family-friendly and even dog-friendly environment to embrace fall vibes.
Here are 10 of the highest-rated local cider taprooms near Denver with at least 100 Google reviews:
- BOCO Cider taproom, 5.0 stars with 144 reviews
- Waldschänke Ciders taproom, 4.9 stars with 367 reviews: 4100 Jason St., Denver
- Haykin Family Cider taste room, 4.9 stars with 120 reviews: 12001 E. 33rd Ave. Unit D, Aurora
- St. Vrain Cidery taproom, 4.8 stars with 405 reviews: 350 Terry St. #130, Longmont
- Wild Cider garden, 4.8 stars with 173 reviews: 11455 Co Rd 17, Firestone
- Colorado Cider Company taste room, 4.8 stars with 164 reviews: 2650 W. 2nd Ave. #10, Denver
- Stem Ciders taproom, 4.7 stars with 768 reviews: 3040 Blake St. #101, Denver
- Big B’s Delicious Orchards taproom, 4.7 stars with 621 reviews: 39126 Highway 133, Hotchkiss
- Scrumpy’s Hard Cider Bar, 4.7 stars with 712 reviews: 215 N. College Ave., Fort Collins
- Colorado Plus taphouse, 4.5 stars with 659 reviews: 6995 W. 38th Ave., Wheat Ridge
If you prefer to pick your own apples, some orchards are already sold out for the season, but there are still some places to pick apples in Colorado.