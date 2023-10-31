DENVER (KDVR) — If you like Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups — or at least the Halloween variation of the treat — you might be a big fan of your leftover trick-or-treat stash this year.

Supermarket chain King Soopers revealed which Halloween candy Coloradans were buying the most in 2023, and the chocolate and peanut butter treat came out on top.

The rest of the list may or may not surprise you:

Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins Brach’s Candy Corn Tootsie Caramel Apple Pops Snickers Fun Size

The second top-selling candy, Candy Corn, has been described as rather divisive — even being dubbed the most-hated Halloween candy in a study — though it remains popular nationwide.

Three of the four top sellers also proved popular among FOX31 viewers in a poll.

However, the order was a bit different: While Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups also came out on top in that poll, Snickers was viewed more favorably than Candy Corn, with 15% of viewers voting for Snickers and 8% for Candy Corn.

Tootsie Caramel Apple Pops was not included in the poll.

Online candy retailer CandyStore.com reported a different list of popular candies among Coloradans: It pinned Milky Way, Hershey’s Kisses and Twix as the most popular in the Centennial State.

However, in that report, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups proved the most popular nationwide.