DENVER (KDVR) — The beginning of October marks the opening of Halloween-themed bars in Denver.

While some of these bars are open in Denver year-round, their spookiness will only last for 31 days. Visit these Halloween bars before it’s too late.

The Shriekeasy opened in late September. It’s one of the only bars that stays open past Halloween. While the bar closes on Nov. 5, there’s no reason to wait.

The 13th Floor is a haunted house that has a few scary bar options to choose from. The Shriekeasy is a bar to try out before or after you go through the haunted house. There’s also a hidden bar inside called The Piggy Bank Shot Spot where you can take shots “straight out of a nightmare fairy tale.”

This pop-up bar is open for all 31 days of October, but only for 31 days. The bar is known as Spirits Halloween, but it’s not affiliated with the costume store. It serves specialty cocktails with caramel apple and pumpkin spice flavors, along with a larger-than-life skull to drink out of.

The bar is inspired by Tim Burton, a filmmaker known for his gothic style with strange movies like “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Beetlejuice.” The bar gives off a similar vibe. Every inch of it is dazzled with odd furniture, paintings and themed drinks. It opens on Oct. 4.

The Mansion on Colfax is a bar open year-round, but it’s only The Haunted Mansion during the fall. This bar started decorating in September with pumpkins and skeletons. It serves Halloween-themed drinks. It’s a bar for those who want to celebrate Halloween without being too scared to go in.

Adrift is a tiki bar open year-round, but it takes Halloween very seriously. The bar formerly filled with bamboo is transformed into a cobwebbed space with freaky tiki cocktails and spooky-themed mugs. It’s a Halloween theme, but it’s also another bar that you won’t be too scared to walk inside.

From “Beetlejuice” drag shows to horror movie trivia, Honor Farm serves up specialty cocktails with clever names. The bar is decorated with skeletons and lights.

New this year is the Vampire Lounge and patio bar with an updated menu and specialty cocktails. Costumes are encouraged.

Get in the spooky spirit with one, or all, of these bars.

The best part is if you show up in costume, you most likely won’t be the only one.