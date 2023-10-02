DENVER (KDVR) — Not in the mood for Denver food? Maybe you aren’t looking hard enough. Denver actually ranks higher than New York City for the best places to eat in America, according to a new list.

WalletHub ranked over 180 U.S. cities on 28 indicators of a foodie-friendly city.

Some of these metrics include the cost of groceries, the ratio of full-service restaurants to fast-food establishments and restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, wineries, ice cream shops and gourmet specialty food stores per capita.

Here are the top 20 out of a list of 182 cities for best food:

Best food cities in America:

Orlando, Florida Portland, Oregon Sacramento, California Miami, Florida San Francisco, California Tampa, Florida San Diego, California Las Vegas, Nevada Austin, Texas Settle, Washington Denver, Colorado Atlanta, Georgia Los Angeles, California Chicago, Illinois Richmond, Virginia Pittsburg, Pennsylvania Washington, D.C. St. Louis, Missouri Houston, Texas New York, New York

These rankings aren’t just for culinary hot spots, WalletHub also factored in affordability. While New York City might have more diverse food and more restaurants, Denver’s food scene is usually more affordable.

Next time you’re looking for a spot in the Mile High City, remember that it ranks higher than most of the top cities in the country.